Mar Vista residents on high alert amid rash of 'ninja-like' burglaries

Residents of Mar Vista's Westside Village neighborhood were on high alert after a string of burglaries left the community feeling vulnerable and frustrated. Multiple homes have been broken into within the last week, and dozens of incidents have been reported in recent months, leading homeowners to take drastic measures to protect their properties.

The "ninja-like" burglars have a specific M.O. According to Bernard Hsu, whose home was recently ransacked, the thieves are targeting specific items like jewelry and designer handbags, while leaving electronics and other valuables behind.

"They seemed very professional — they were completely dressed in hoodies and masks," Hsu said. "They took jewelry and designer handbags — that’s all they took from my home. They passed on all the electronics, the iPads, laptops…so they have some kind of system as to what they’re looking for."

The burglars have been known to strike at all hours, often waiting until homeowners leave before making their move. In many cases, they have jammed WiFi signals, cut power to homes, and even sedated guard dogs.

Deb Longua, another Westside Village resident, has been vocal about her frustration. She spoke on behalf of a neighbor whose home has been hit four times.

"After the burglary in January, she put up high fences, installed a better security system, put spikes on her gate, and got two German Shepherd dogs — yet they still broke into her home this week," Longua said. The thieves didn’t take anything in the fourth incident, but did give something to the dogs to make them woozy.

"We honestly feel like prisoners in our own home," Longua said. "As soon as we leave, it seems someone comes and invades our homes."

The frequent break-ins have caused some homeowners to consider leaving the neighborhood, but others are determined to stay. Monica Richardson, another resident, expressed her resolve: "They need to know that we’re armed and protect our homes. I’m not going to be chased out of here because of them."

In response to the growing concern, some residents are doing what they can to protect their homes. Hsu, for example, has installed padlocks on his gates and circuit breakers, added more cameras, and is in the process of getting a central alarm system.

The Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division has recently increased patrols in the neighborhood in response to the recent break-ins. According to the LAPD, a man believed to be involved in a recent burglary was spotted by residents on Sunday, leading to his arrest. The suspect later confessed to the crime, highlighting the effectiveness of the community's watch program and collaboration with law enforcement.

Still, the community wants more patrols and harsher punishment for the criminals terrorizing their neighborhood.