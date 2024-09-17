These 3 California restaurants serve America's best cheeseburgers, according to Yelp

National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated in the U.S. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Cheeseburgers are one of the favorite entrées in the U.S., according to YouGov's ranking of The Most Popular American Dishes, with Americans eating an estimated 50 billion burgers each year.

Three restaurants in Southern California are among the top 20 that make the best burgers in the U.S., according to a new cheeseburger ranking by Yelp Elites.

They are: The Friendly in San Diego (#3), Bunz Burger Co. in Huntington Beach (#5), and HiHo Cheeseburger in Santa Monica (#6).

At The Friendly, Yelp elites raved about the signature "Dirty Flat-top Burger," featuring two smash patties with cheese and grilled onions between two soft buns.

Meanwhile, Bunz Burger Co. made the list for its menu of delicious and affordable burgers, including the Pastrami cheeseburger, which multiple Yelpers called "the best burger of my life."

Those looking for burgers with a "cleaner taste" gave a shoutout to HiHo, which serves 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef for their burgers. Here, the star of the show is the classic cheeseburger served with beef, cheese, ketchup, and American cheese all piled on a bun.

If you're looking for the best burger in America, you'll have to head to tropical paradise. The number one spot went to Shige's Saimin Stand in Wahiawa, Hawaii.

To compile this list, Yelp Elites identified businesses in the "burgers" category, then ranked those using factors such as total volume and ratings of reviews among Yelp Elites.

To see the full list, tap or click here.

