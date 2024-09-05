This is how long it takes to sell a house in California

How long a house for sale sits on the market varies depending on many factors, including the location, season, price, condition, and demand.

For sellers, the length of time can have an impact on the final price.

In July 2024, the median days on the market – or the number of days a home sat before going under contact – was 34 days, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. That’s up five days compared to the same period last year.

Nationwide, the median number of days to close on a sale is 24.7 days, according to Redfin, with the most recent data ending on Sept. 1, 2024.

For some states, homes for sale sit on the market significantly longer than others. Hawaii topped the list at 80 days, while Alaska sold fastest at 14, according to Redfin data.

In California, it took an average of 30 days for a home to sell off the market.

How long it takes a house to sell is based on several factors, including the neighborhood in which the home is located and the fluctuating housing market. Currently, many buyers are facing both high home prices and mortgage rates.

Overall, there were 1,835,669 homes for sale in the U.S. in July, up 19.2% year-over-year.

