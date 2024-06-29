California's largest landfill to become new regional park

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Rendering of future Puente Hills Landfill Park. / Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation

Los Angeles County is getting its first new regional park in 30 years.

It's all thanks to the Wildlife Conservation Board, which awarded the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation $12.5 million to convert the state's largest landfill - Puente Hills - into s new park.

Before it closed in 2013, the 142-acre site located near the 605 Freeway and Highway 60 was once the second-largest landfill in the U.S. Before it began operations as a landfill, the project site once supported a thriving ecological system of oak-woodland, coastal sage scrub, and chaparral habitats. Officials hope to restore the site to include the establishment of native plant communities, addressing issues such as habitat degradation, loss of biodiversity, and the unmet need for accessible open space.

"The Puente Hills Regional Park is the culmination of a decades-long vision to transform the former landfill and its 150 million tons of trash into a public space, a place for nature and wildlife, a place for healing, restoration, and regeneration," said Norma E. Garcia-Gonzalez, director of Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. "The park will be the outcome of the most robust community engagement process we’ve ever done. The resulting native landscapes and spectacular views will serve millions in the greater Los Angeles region for generations to come."

Plans for the park include an environmental justice center with community rooms, a small auditorium, and an exhibit space that will showcase the landfill's history. The building will be surrounded by a park and picnic space, SF Gate reports.

The project's estimated cost is around $200 million, according to the publication, with Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts contributing $80 million. The project still needs additional funding to meet the county’s goal.

Officials are aiming to complete the first phase by fall 2026.

You can learn more about the project at puentehillslandfillpark.org.