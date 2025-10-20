California Prop 50 special election: Voter registration deadline today

The Brief Voters will decide on Proposition 50 on Nov. 4, a measure to temporarily redraw California's congressional districts. The new map could potentially help Democrats gain up to five Republican-held seats and would restore the independent redistricting process in 2031. Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (Nov. 4), and results are expected to take several days to fully count.



On Nov. 4, Californians will decide whether the state should redraw its congressional districts.

What's on the ballot?

What we know:

Proposition 50 asks voters whether California should temporarily approve new House districts for the state for the next three election cycles.

Right now the state has 43 Democrats and nine Republicans in the House. Prop 50 could help Democrats flip as many as five of the Republican-held seats in the senate.

The ballot measure would also restore California's independent redistricting process in 2031.

Supporters of the measure say it "draws fair maps that represent California's diverse communities and ensure our voices aren't silenced by Republican gerrymandering in other states."

Meanwhile, opponents say Prop 50 "creates one of the most extreme partisan gerrymanders in modern American history" and is a "threat to democracy and fair elections in California," according to the campaign against the measure.

Democrat-led proposal

Dig deeper:

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic state lawmakers placed Proposition 50 on the ballot in August to counter gerrymandering in Texas and other states.

How do I register to vote?

What you can do:

Monday, Oct. 20 is the last day eligible voters can register and receive a ballot to participate.

California also offers same-day registration that allows voters who miss the deadline to receive a provisional ballot, which will be counted after elections officials confirm the voter's county of residence and that the voter hasn't already voted in that election.

By now registered voters should have received mail ballots for the Nov. 4 special election.

Polls open Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time.

But voters don't have to wait until then.

Voters can mail ballots in at any time as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Voters can also drop them off at boxes or vote centers through Nov. 4.

Voters in rural parts of California are encouraged to mail their ballots before Election day due to changes at the U.S. Postal Service that could delay postmarking.

How do I track my ballot?

What you can do:

Voters can track where their allots are in the counting process online.

When will we know the certified results?

What we know:

California is notorious for taking a long time to count election results due to the state's size and number of voter-friendly provisions intended to ensure every vote is counted.

Because the state relies heavily on mail balloting, elections offices often have an overwhelming number of votes to count on election night and the days after.

County election officials have until Dec. 4 to certify results, while the California's Secretary of State Office is expected to certify on Dec. 12.