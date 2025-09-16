Arnold Schwarzenegger enters fight on US House control, urges vote against new California districts

The Brief Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging voters to reject Proposition 50, a ballot initiative that would redraw U.S. House districts. Schwarzenegger argues that the proposal, which is backed by Democrats, is "insane" and would undermine the state's independent redistricting process. The initiative is intended to add five Democratic seats in California to counteract similar moves by Republicans in Texas ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.



Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the national debate over U.S. House control by speaking out against California's Proposition 50.

The initiative, backed by Democrats, aims to temporarily override the state's independent redistricting commission and redraw political maps to favor the Democratic Party.

Schwarzenegger argues this move would "take the power away from the people" and erode democratic principles.

The backstory:

California and Texas, the nation’s two most populous states, have become the focus of a partisan struggle for control of the U.S. House.

California's Democratic-backed Proposition 50 is seen as a direct response to a previous effort by Republicans in Texas.

The goal of the proposal is to temporarily set aside maps drawn by an independent state commission and replace them with new, dramatically reshaped districts designed by Democrats.

If approved, this could potentially reduce Republican-held House seats in the state by five and boost the Democratic majority to 48 of California’s 52 congressional seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

What they're saying:

Schwarzenegger described the proposal as "insane," stating, "it doesn’t make any sense to me that because we have to fight Trump, to become Trump. Two wrongs don’t make a right."

He also posted on social media with a t-shirt that said "terminate gerrymandering," and "I’m getting ready for the gerrymandering battle."

California Governor Gavin Newsom has defended the proposal, framing it as a necessary response.

He said, "we can’t stand back and watch this democracy disappear district by district all across the country."

Newsom added a message directed at President Donald Trump: "donald trump, you have poked the bear and we will punch back."

Bill Whalen, a fellow at the Hoover Institution, commented on Schwarzenegger's political influence, stating, "I don’t think you want to run against Arnold Schwarzenegger."

What's next:

It is currently unclear how involved Schwarzenegger will be in the campaign against Proposition 50.