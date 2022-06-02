California primary election June 7, 2022: What to know

California is less than one week away from the statewide primary election.

Election Day is June 7, but every registered voter should have already received a mail-in ballot to cast their votes for governor, senator, secretary-of-state, controller, and more. To count, your vote must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county election's office no later than a week after June 7.

Voters can track their vote-by-mail ballot by signing up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive status alerts by text, email or voice.

Several early voting sites are already open. You can find one near you by clicking or tapping here and entering your address.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the statewide primary election.

Am I registered to vote?

To check your voter registration status, visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or call the Voter Hotline at 1-800-345-8683.

What if I miss the deadline?

You can visit a local voting center on or before June 7 to complete conditional voter registration. You'll be able to cast your ballot, but it won’t officially count until county election officials verify your voter registration.

What's on the ballot?

The primary election ballot will include candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, Secretary of State, controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, member of state board of equalization, state superintendent of public instruction, and newly redrawn districts for U.S. representatives in Congress, state senators, and state assembly members.

There are two contests for US Senate on this ballot. Voters can cast their ballot for both contests.

In Los Angeles, important local races on this year’s ballot include the race to replace LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and the race to unseat LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

How do I return my mail-in ballot?

Ballots can be submitted in person at voting centers or in drop boxes. To find your closest center or drop box, enter your city and ZIP Code here. Ballots can also be mailed to county election officials so long as they are postmarked on or before June 7, election day. To be counted, a ballot must be received no later than June 14.

What if my ballot gets lost in the mail?

What if I didn't receive a ballot?

You can apply for a replacement mail ballot by filling out a California Replacement Vote-by-Mail Ballot Application Form and submitting it to the county elections office. Make sure your voter records is updated with your latest information. If you’ve moved within the state, you can update your address by re-registering online.

Where can I find a voter guide?

The Secretary of State’s office mailed out voter guides between April 28 and May 17. They’re also available online.

How can I vote in person?

Your local polling site should be indicated in the sample mail ballot sent to you. If an address isn’t listed, call the Secretary of State’s voter hotline at 1-800-345-8683 or check here.

When will results come in?

Official election results, certified by the Secretary of State's office, will be posted on the website by July 15.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

The last day for the Secretary of State to release the official supplement to the statement of the vote is Nov. 12.