California leads US in bystander police chase deaths; new bill seeks high-tech solution

The Brief A driver fleeing ICE agents crashed a BMW onto a dental office lawn in Montrose, highlighting the ongoing risks of high-speed chases. California leads the nation in bystander deaths, with roughly 20% of all pursuits resulting in serious injury or fatalities. Congresswoman Laura Friedman is championing the Next Gen Road Safety Act to provide federal funding for safer pursuit technologies.



A high-speed police chase involving federal agents ended in a crash in Montrose on Thursday, fueling a bipartisan push in Congress to fund safer alternatives to traditional pursuits.

The proposed legislation seeks to curb the rising toll of bystander deaths through advanced technology.

What we know:

The latest incident involved a driver fleeing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents before crashing his BMW into a dentist's office lawn.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man fleeing federal agents at large after crashing into sign outside Montrose dentist office

While no injuries were reported in this specific incident, the statistics for California are grim.

In 2022, nearly 12,000 pursuits occurred in the state, resulting in 34 deaths.

Recent tragedies, including the death of a grandmother in San Clemente involving a stolen U-Haul, have underscored the danger to the public.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: San Clemente pursuit crash: Innocent person killed after stolen U-Haul slams into car

What they're saying:

Rep. Laura Friedman, who is co-authoring the Next Gen Road Safety Act, argues that law enforcement shouldn't have to choose between catching a suspect and public safety.

"When you invest in a smarter, safer policing strategy or technology, everyone benefits," Friedman stated.

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Local law enforcement agencies have expressed support for the bill, noting it would allow them to modernize without draining existing budgets.

What's next:

The Next Gen Road Safety Act aims to unlock federal dollars for police agencies to acquire non-traditional tools.

These include drones, "grappler" systems designed to snag rear tires, and vehicle-disabling technology.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAPD pursuit crash: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shots fired by officers in East Los Angeles

Proponents believe that a consistent stream of federal funding will encourage tech innovators to develop even more sophisticated tools to end pursuits before they become deadly.