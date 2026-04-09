Man fleeing federal agents at large after crashing into sign outside Montrose dentist office

The Brief A man fleeing federal agents crashed into a dentist’s office sign in Montrose Thursday morning shortly after exiting the 210 Freeway. After hitting the sign, the driver jumped out of the car and ran; he remains at large. SkyFOX showed CHP and Department of Homeland Security agents at the scene as the vehicle was being towed.



A search is underway for a hit-and-run suspect who was being pursued by federal agents in the Montrose area Thursday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after the suspect got off the 210 Freeway just before 10:30 a.m. After crashing into a sign outside a dentist’s office along Ocean View Boulevard, the driver jumped out and ran away from the scene.

Video from SkyFOX showed California Highway Patrol officers and Department of Homeland Security agents at the scene. The car is in the process of being towed.

What we don't know:

The driver's whereabouts are unknown. It's unclear why he was being pursued by federal agents.