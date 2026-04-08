California SWAT standoff goes for 2 hours after police chase ends in crash in Jurupa Valley

A standoff between a car chase suspect and deputies lasted for two hours in Riverside County.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Riverside County Sheriff's Office on a chase on Wednesday, April 8.

The chase, stemming from refusing to pull over, ended with the white Cadillac sedan smashing into a concrete fence in a residential area.

The standoff has lasted more than two hours since the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. The SWAT team deployed smoke into the suspect's car before smashing the windows and doors open to pull the driver out.

The driver has since been taken to the hospital. As of 6 p.m., officials have not released the suspect driver's conditions.

It is unknown if the suspect is linked to other crimes.