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California SWAT standoff goes for 2 hours after police chase ends in crash in Jurupa Valley

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Published  April 8, 2026 5:20pm PDT
Police Chases
FOX 11
Standoff continues after police chase ends in crash

Standoff continues after police chase ends in crash

A police chase suspect got into a horrific crash in Jurupa Valley.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A standoff between a car chase suspect and deputies lasted for two hours in Riverside County.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Riverside County Sheriff's Office on a chase on Wednesday, April 8.

The chase, stemming from refusing to pull over, ended with the white Cadillac sedan smashing into a concrete fence in a residential area.

The standoff has lasted more than two hours since the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. The SWAT team deployed smoke into the suspect's car before smashing the windows and doors open to pull the driver out.

Police chase takes a dangerous turn in Jurupa Valley

Police chase takes a dangerous turn in Jurupa Valley

A standoff is underway involving a car chase suspect in Jurupa Valley.

The driver has since been taken to the hospital. As of 6 p.m., officials have not released the suspect driver's conditions.

It is unknown if the suspect is linked to other crimes.

Police ChasesRiverside County