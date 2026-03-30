San Clemente pursuit crash: Innocent person killed after stolen U-Haul slams into car

article

The Brief An innocent person was killed Monday morning in San Clemente after a stolen U-Haul, fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s deputies, slammed into another vehicle. Two individuals inside the U-Haul fled the scene on foot following the collision but were quickly located and taken into custody by authorities. The vehicle struck by the suspects contained several passengers; one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the others were transported to a local hospital.



An innocent person was killed Monday after a suspect in a stolen U-Haul crashed into another vehicle during a brief pursuit in San Clemente, authorities said.

What we know:

Just before 8 a.m., deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul. The driver refused to pull over, leading deputies on a short pursuit that ended when the U-Haul collided with a vehicle near the intersection of South Ola Vista and Avenida Granada.

One passenger inside the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the remaining passengers were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Following the crash, the driver and passenger of the U-Haul ran away from the scene. Deputies later located and arrested two people matching the suspects' descriptions.

What we don't know:

The names of the deceased victim and the suspects in custody have not yet been released. Officials have not specified the exact charges the suspects will face as the investigation remains ongoing.