LAPD pursuit crash: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shots fired by officers in East Los Angeles

The Brief A police pursuit ended in a fatal shooting and a tense standoff on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway late Wednesday morning. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving efforts by paramedics, while a passenger was hospitalized in an unknown condition. No officers were hurt in the incident.



One man is dead and another man is hospitalized after shots were fired by officers at the end of a police chase on the 5 Freeway in East Los Angeles late Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a possible felony suspect when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a patrol vehicle on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway on the Olympic Boulevard off-ramp.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a heavy presence of officers at the scene. Video also showed multiple bullet holes on the back of the suspect's car.

The driver and the passenger were then in a tense standoff with officers as they remained in the vehicle with deployed airbags. The passenger was eventually able to climb out of the car where he was carried by officers to an ambulance. He was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Officers remained at the scene and were searching the suspect's vehicle with their guns drawn.

Moments later, video showed officers pulling the pursuit suspect from the car as paramedics performed life-saving efforts. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local perspective:

The Olympic Boulevard off-ramp is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.

What we don't know:

The name of the driver and passenger have not been released and further information about what led to the pursuit is not available.