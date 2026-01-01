California plastic bag ban in effect: What to know

The Brief Single-use and thick "reusable" plastic bags are now banned at all California grocery stores and pharmacies as of Jan. 1 to close previous environmental loopholes. Shoppers must bring their own bags or pay 10 cents for paper, though those using food assistance programs remain exempt from the bag fee. Produce bags are not affected by the new law, and shoppers will still find compostable plastic options available in the fruits and vegetables sections.



Paper or plastic? More like, paper or paper?

California has entered a new phase of waste reduction as a statewide ban on all plastic shopping bags at grocery stores and pharmacies takes effect.

Goodbye, plastic bags

What we know:

Under Senate Bill 1053, retailers are now prohibited from providing plastic bags to customers at checkout.

Shoppers who do not bring their own reusable bags can purchase paper bags for a 10-cent fee.

Notably, the ban does not apply to compostable plastic bags used for produce, and individuals enrolled in food assistance programs will not be charged the 10-cent paper bag fee.

The law aims to eliminate plastic waste by requiring consumers to transition to reusable bags or recycled paper alternatives.

Closing a decade-old loophole

The backstory:

This legislation was designed to address issues with California's original plastic bag ban, which was approved by voters in 2016.

According to State Senator Catherine Blakespear, the author of SB 1053, the previous law contained a loophole that allowed stores to sell thicker plastic bags labeled as "reusable."

Blakespear noted that these bags were "rarely reused and seldom recycled," leading to the push for a more comprehensive ban.

Mixed reactions

What they're saying:

Public reaction to the change is mixed.

Some shoppers said they planned to adjust by bringing their own bags, while others expressed concerns about the durability of the available paper alternatives.

"It's illegal to get a plastic bag at checkout, but I can get unlimited plastic bags for free in the produce aisle… make it make sense," one person tweeted on X.

"Paper is fine, it's not like it's a straw. Paper straws suck, paper bags are normal if you double bag and don't yank on the handles too hard," another commented.

"Ever try to carry more than one bag at a time with paper bag handles? As with all these rules it hits the poor the worse. If you have to carry your groceries from the store home (or from the store to the bus/train) then home — you can only buy 1-2 bags of groceries — and that's if it is not raining /snowing and you can not set in ground if it's wet at all," someone chimed in.

"I'm old enough to remember when the rainforests needed saving so we all swapped to plastic bags. It's almost like they only go where the quick dollar is," another shared.

"Was there over the holidays and Ralph's was already using the cheap, crumbly paper bags and every customer was complaining. I don't think it will last til the end of the month," someone else said.

More changes coming

What's next:

The transition to paper will see further regulation in the coming years.

By 2028, the law mandates that all paper bags offered at checkout must be manufactured from at least 50% recycled material.

Retailers will continue to monitor the transition as consumers adjust to the new checkout requirements.

BYOB

What you can do:

To avoid the 10-cent fee and reduce environmental impact, residents are encouraged to keep reusable bags in their vehicles or near their front doors.

For those purchasing produce, compostable plastic bags will remain available in the fruit and vegetable aisles.