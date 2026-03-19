California Museum to hold state's hall-of-fame ceremony for 2026 class

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The California Museum is hosting its annual hall-of-fame ceremony on Thursday.

The museum's hall of fame honors those whose "achievements have made history and changed the state, the nation and the world," according to the California Museum's website.

Below is a list of the 2026 class, who will be honored by event hosts Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jen Siebel Newsom:

John L. Burton: Former chair of the California Democratic Party and California lawmaker and social justice advocate

Jamie Lee Curtis: Academy Award-winning actress and Santa Monica native

Riane Eisler: Groundbreaking systems scientist, cultural historian and futurist

Janet Evans: Swimming legend and four-time Olympic gold medalist

Carl Lewis: Track and field legend and nine-time Olympic gold medalist

Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles: First all-women mariachi ensemble in the U.S.

Nobu Matsuhisa: Chef, owner of Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills and Nobu in Malibu

Terry McMillan: Bestselling author. Her work includes Waiting to Exhale and How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Actor, champion bodybuilder and former California governor

The 2026 class joins the 170-plus previous inductees, according to the museum's website.

Those looking to visit the state's hall-of-fame exhibit at California Museum can click here for more information.

The induction ceremony also comes as the museum is reportedly planning to remove César Chávez from its hall of fame. According to reports from KXTV and KCRA-TV, the California Museum is going to strip Chávez of the honor in the wake of New York Times' bombshell report on sex abuse allegations against the civil rights icon.

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This story was reported from Los Angeles.