Bear tranquilized after roaming San Fernando Valley neighborhood

The Brief A bear was spotted in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood on Monday, May 4. Aerial images from SkyFOX showed the bear going through yards in a residential area along Terra Bella Street. The bear was tranquilized.



A bear roamed around a San Fernando Valley neighborhood on Monday.

What we know:

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed the bear climbing fences, walking through yards, and eating outdoor pet food in the Pacoima area in the 12300 block of Terra Bella Street, near Hansen Dam.

Fish and wildlife officials were called to the scene and by 12:30 p.m., the bear was tranquilized.

No injuries or damages were reported.