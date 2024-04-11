California mom wanted for allegedly kidnapping son, fleeing across Mexico border deported

article



A California mom who was charged for taking her young son to Mexico in violation of a custody order was found and deported by Mexican immigration authorities, and the son has safely returned to the U.S., according to the FBI.

Officials said 31-year-old Brigette Benitez took Miguel Eduardo Zuniga Medina Jr., to Mexico after she failed to return him to his legal guardian following an unsupervised visit that occurred on Feb. 6 in Walnut.

The boy is in the custody of the Department of Child and Family Services in Los Angeles and has been placed with a foster family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California mom wanted for alleged kidnapping, crossing Mexico border with young boy: FBI

A federal arrest warrant for Benitez was obtained on March 7, after she was charged with international parental kidnapping in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

The complaint alleges that Benitez intentionally obstructed the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, which "holds legal and physical custody of Medina, Jr.," the FBI reported.

The boy's father, Miguel Eduardo Zuniga Medina Sr., did not have custody and was believed to be living in Aguascalientes, Mexico. He was arrested last year for an alleged domestic violence incident. He has also been charged in the Superior Court in LA County.

City News Service contributed to this report.