SF's famed 'Princess Diaries' home hits the market for $8.9 million

article

A historic San Francisco home, featured in "The Princess Diaries," has hit the market for $8.9 million.

The 100-year-old home is one of the most aesthetic in San Francisco, according to Steven Mavromihalis, the real-estate agent handling the listing.

The 4,599-square-foot home was designed by famed architect August Headman in 1923.

It has become well-known, however, as the place where "Princess Diaries" character Mia Thermopolis, played by a young Anne Hathaway, attended a fictitious school in the 2001 film.

The home, located at 2601 Lyon Street is at the intersection of San Francisco's Pacific Heights and Cow Hallow neighborhoods. It was built on a plot that was along the inside of the former eastern wall of the Presidio.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ This San Francisco home, once a filming location for "The Princess Diaries" and home to former Giants owner Bob Lurie, is on the market for $8.9 million. (Courtesy: Open Homes Photography)

The single-family home has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a garage, a rooftop garden and an elevator to connect all three floors.

The rooftop of a San Francisco home, once a filming location for "The Princess Diaries" and home to former Giants owner Bob Lurie, is on the market for $8.9 million. (Courtesy: Open Homes Photography)

The home was previously owned by former San Francisco Giants owner Bob Laurie.

The current owners have lived in the home for more than a decade. When they bought it, their daughter, who is currently in college, recognized it as "The Princess Diaries" home, according to Mavromihalis.

"Dreams do come true," Mavromihalis said.