2 California men charged in thwarted drone and sniper plot targeting White House UFC event

The Brief Two Riverside County residents, Bryan Omar Roa and Michael Alan Thomas, face murder conspiracy charges after the FBI dismantled a mass casualty plot targeting the White House. The anti-government conspiracy planned to utilize explosive-laden drones and snipers to assassinate political leaders at "UFC Freedom 250," a heavily funded historic fight card held on the White House lawn. The multi-agency law enforcement operation successfully neutralized the threat before any execution took place.



Two California men are facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in a thwarted anti-government conspiracy to launch a large-scale sniper and drone attack at a UFC event on the White House lawn.

What we know:

Bryan Omar Roa and Michael Alan Thomas, both residents of Riverside County, were arrested for their alleged roles in the disrupted plot, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Both men have been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder and made their initial court appearances on Monday in Riverside.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Roa and Thomas were brought to the attention of the FBI by an Ohio co-conspirator, 19-year-old Tycen C. Proper.

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Bryan Roa (left) and Michael Thomas (right) / DOJ

Proper was interviewed by the FBI on June 11, 2026, after his parents contacted local law enforcement. During that interview, Proper identified Roa and Thomas through their social media accounts, tying them directly to the multi-state plot.

Federal investigators recovered screenshots from Proper’s Apple iPhone detailing explicit plans shared among a group of approximately 19 individuals using encrypted applications like Signal and SimpleX.

The digital evidence included aerial photos and maps of Washington, D.C., and the White House, alongside discussions of where snipers should be positioned and where explosive-laden drones should be launched.

The plot specifically targeted "UFC Freedom 250" on June 14, 2026.

As reported by FOX News, the historic event brought an outdoor Octagon to the White House South Lawn as a high-profile mixed martial arts event tied into celebrations marking America's 250th birthday.

The highly secured event cost an estimated $60 million, involved multiple federal agencies, and was attended by Hollywood A-listers, sports legends, and high-ranking government officials, including the President of the United States—coinciding with his 80th birthday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Screenshots from Proper's phone show maps and locations in and around Washington D.C. including the White House and where snipers should be placed and where drones should be launched. / Knox County Sheriff's Office via FOX News

Authorities state the operational motivation for all individuals involved was rooted in an "anti-government ideology."

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The group initially organized in March 2026 via a TikTok group called "Vanguard of the Old," expressing ultra-religious sentiments and grievances regarding government corruption and the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Proper admitted to investigators that the attack was designed to "jumpstart" a revolution in the United States.

On June 12, 2026 law enforcement reviewed Bryan Omar Roa's social media accounts and saw public posts on Instagram Stories which included photographs of Roa conducting firearms training and engaging in tactical training in a remote area with another Expand

While Roa and Thomas operated out of California, multiple individuals have been arrested or tied to this network across Ohio, Missouri, Nebraska, and West Virginia.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what specific actions Roa and Thomas were assigned to carry out in Washington, D.C.

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Additionally, while heavy weaponry—including an AR-style rifle, a bullpup rifle, and thousands of rounds of ammunition—was voluntarily surrendered by Proper's family in Ohio, authorities have not yet disclosed what assets or firearms were seized directly from Roa and Thomas upon their arrests in Riverside.

What's next:

Roa remains in custody and his arraignment is scheduled on July 7. Thomas also remains in custody and his arraignment is scheduled for July 21.