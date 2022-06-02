California man accused of groping 2 women sitting next to him on flight from LAX

article

A California man who sat in the middle seat is accused of groping two women sitting next to him on the same flight.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), during an overnight flight from LAX to Boston on Tuesday, May 31, 42-year-old Jairaj Dhillon allegedly touched a fellow passenger's thigh while she was taking care of her baby in the seat next to her. The incident prompted the mother to yell out, "This man just groped me," according to DOJ.

The second victim, who sat in the aisle seat opposite where Dhillon sat, reported that the suspect allegedly reached out with both hands and groped her while she was standing in the aisle. The second incident prompted the flight crew to jump in and move Dhillon to another part of the plane, DOJ said in a press release.

Dhillon was placed in law enforcement custody once the flight arrived in Boston, DOJ.

He is being charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.