Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery.

California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days.

The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a staggering $20 million playing a Set For Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket. It was purchased at CN Liquor on Hammer Avenue in Norco.

Lottery officials said she becomes the fourth person in California Lottery history to win the state's biggest scratcher prize.

CN Liquor will also receive $100,000 for Higelin's win.

Three other lucky winners who purchased tickets in Baldwin Park, Sherman Oaks, and Los Angeles also scored a hefty amount of money.

Salvador Carbajal won $10,000 for his 200X Scratchers ticket purchased at Jensen's Market on Maine Avenue in Baldwin Park.

"It was very it was exciting! We sold the ticket back in September. I had this guy playing Scratchers for a while. He was playing different games, switching back and forth," Milton Polanco, who works at Jensen’s Market, told the California Lottery.

Polanco said the store had sold a ticket worth $15,000 a few years ago. He also said that the store became quite popular after the $10 million ticket was sold.

"It was big news in town. Our regular customers definitely know we sold that ticket," Polanco said. Jensen’s Market receives a bonus of $50,000.

Roberto Nunes won $10,000,000 playing a $10 Million Dollar Titanium Black Scratchers ticket he purchased at Fulton Square Liquor in Sherman Oaks.

Nicholas Simpson won $2,000,000 playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket he picked up at the Sunwest 58 Mobil station on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Congrats to all the lucky winners!