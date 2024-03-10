California's latest lottery millionaires bought scratchers at these stores

California is bursting at the seams with new lottery millionaires.

In a statement, California Lottery officials revealed the newest inductees to the millionaires club all thanks to some lucky lottery scratchers.

Larry Goodman scored the whopping $2 million top prize on a lucky Instant Prize Crossword scratcher he purchased at Pacheco's Express Way Liquor in Hollister.

Winning California Lottery scratcher / Photo courtesy CA Lottery

"I matched all 12 words, but at first, I didn’t believe it. I’ve won $10,000, $5,000, and $2,500 on other games, but I thought I made a mistake reading this one! I double and triple checked it. It was surprising," Goodman told lottery officials. "I don’t just scan the barcode like a lot of people do. I take them home and play them because I feel like if I don’t win, I might as well get a few minutes of fun out of it."

Goodman said he’s putting his winnings to good use. "I bought a new truck, a new house, and I’ve put some money away to do all right for a while. It’s pretty cool," he said.

Goodman even won another $1,000 prize recently, lottery officials said.

Leticia Hirales also won $2 million on the same game as Goodman. She bought her lucky ticket from the Water Store on Alondra Blvd. in Paramount. The owner of that business also earned a $10,000 bonus.

Miguel Bravo won the top prize of $5 million playing a 100X Scratchers. The lucky ticket was sold at $1 Store in Gardena. The shop owner gets a $25,000 bonus.

Francisco Ortega took home $1 million playing a Millionaire Maker Scratchers. That ticket was purchased at La Mexicana on Van Nuys Blvd. in Pacoima.

Brian Mejia also won $1 million playing an Ice Cool Scratchers. This ticket was sold at a Valero gas station on Victory Blvd. in Van Nuys.

Janet Lua scored a whopping $7,000,000 after winning the top prize on a different crossword game – a $30 Crossword Xtreme. This lucky ticket was purchased at Cutler Food Mart in Tulare County's Cutler. The owner there got a $35,000 bonus.