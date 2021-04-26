California losing congressional seat for first time

article

California is losing a U.S. House seat for the first time, dropping its delegation from 53 to 52 members.

That’s according to Census Bureau population data released Monday that determines how the nation’s 435 House seats are allocated.

California has been stalled just short of 40 million people. The state’s record slow population growth means a loss of clout in Congress and a drop in federal funding.

The subtraction of a seat in California comes as rival states like Texas and Florida gain seats.

California still is the nation’s most populous by far and still will have more House seats than any other state.