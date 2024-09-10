Two arrested for attempting to burglarize homes in Line Fire evacuation zone

Two people were arrested after deputies located them with burglary tools in the evacuation zone of the Line Fire.

On Saturday, the communities of Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake were placed on an evacuation order due to the Line Fire burning in San Bernardino County.

Because of the evacuation order, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department supplemented the Twin Peaks Station with additional resources.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, deputies from the Twin Peaks Station responded to a call for service in the 30000 block of Knoll View Drive related to suspicious subjects casing several homes.

Deputies located the two individuals, 38-year-old Thomas Francis Leslie and 51-year-old Jason Edward Rogerson, who were seen on surveillance video casing homes.

Deputies say they were in possession of burglary tools.

They were both arrested and booked for conspiracy to commit residential burglary.

Deputies, along with members of the National Guard, are in evacuated areas to protect property and homes from burglary.

Evacuation orders are in effect for thousands of residents as the fire continues to spread.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire had grown to 26,426 acres and was 5% contained.

According to Cal Fire, over 36,000 structures are threatened and so far, none have been damaged or destroyed.