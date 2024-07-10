California heat wave temperatures continue breaking records

A prevailing heat wave continues to bear down on Southern California, prompting the National Weather Service to trigger multiple weather alerts.

In the Antelope Valley, Lancaster has recorded six consecutive days at or above 110 degrees, which breaks the record of the most 110-degree days set in June 2021.

The brutal streak is expected to continue, with 112 as the forecasted high in Lancaster on Wednesday and Thursday.

Below is a list of forecasted highs across the Southland for Wednesday, July 10:

Anaheim: 91°

Azusa: 99°

Corona: 102°

Fontana: 104°

Huntington Beach: 76°

Inglewood: 81°

Manhattan Beach: 76°

Ontario: 102°

Oxnard: 77°

Palmdale: 110°

Pasadena: 102°

Santa Clarita: 108°

Ventura: 76°

Victorville: 108°

People gather on the beach to enjoy the cooler coastal weather as Southern California is facing a heatwave. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County issued warnings at 14 LA County beaches due to high bacteria levels. Still, residents and tourists alike have flocked to the beach seeking heat relief.

It’s happening across the West, with afternoon highs hovering closer to 120 in Death Valley, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

So far, 14 weather stations across the West Coast whose weather records go back 50 years or more have set new all-time temperature records with the current heat wave.

In California, that includes Palm Springs at 124 degrees, Redding at 119 degrees, Fresno at 114 degrees, and Bishop at 111 degrees.

The heat dome that has been baking the West is expected to hang through the middle of the week, with roughly 55 million people across the West still under heat alerts.

Weather Alerts

Air Quality Alert

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 7 p.m. Thursday.

This includes several portions of Los Angeles County including El Monte, Pasadena, Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, downtown LA, Burbank, and East LA.

The Inland Empire and the inland parts of Orange County are also under an Air Quality Alert.

Excessive Heat Warning

The Inland Empire remains under an Excessive Heat Warning through 9 p.m. on Thursday. The NWS warns that heat-related illnesses increase significantly due to the hot temperatures. Residents are asked to stay hydrated.

The weather alert also applies to the Antelope Valley, the Western San Gabriel and the Southern Ventura County mountain communities.

Heat Advisory

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 9 p.m. Thursday for the inland portions of Orange County including Anaheim, Fullerton, and Santa Ana.

When will the heat wave end?

Temperatures will become slightly cooler going into the weekend and early next week.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.