California's gas prices reach new record high

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in California hit a new record high on Monday.

The statewide average rose to $4.68 a gallon on Monday, Nov. 15, according to figures from the AAA. This new average surpasses the previous record of $4.67 set in Oct, 2012.

The average price of regular gasoline in California is $1.27 higher than the current national average of $3.41, according to AAA.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.672, moving within 3.3 cents of the all-time high.

The average price rose 1.4 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 7.9 cents more than it was one week ago, 20.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.523 higher than one year ago.

The record high in Los Angeles County is $4.705, set Oct. 9, 2012.

The Orange County average price also rose half a cent to $4.635, 5.5 cents less than the record high of $4.69 set Oct. 8, 2012. It has increased 9 cents over the past seven days, including 1.4 cents Friday.

The Orange County average price is 20.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.521 higher than one year ago.

The week-to-week increase in Los Angeles County is higher than the previous two weeks while the Orange County weekly increase is the largest since mid-March because of two factors, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Our sources tell us that some Southern California refineries have had to do unplanned maintenance in recent days which usually reduces the level of production," Spring told City News Service.

The other factor is the continued high oil price. The price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled at $80.79 on Friday, 101.3% more than its 52-week low of $40.13, which was hit on Nov. 13, 2020 because of higher demand following the elimination of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

CNS contributed to this report.