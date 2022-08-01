California gas prices drop to lowest amount since mid-June

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Monday for the 48th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $5.64 its lowest amount since March 8.

The average price has dropped 82.2 cents since rising to a record $6.462 on June 14, including nine-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 13.9 cents less than one week ago and 66.8 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.264 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 48th consecutive day, dropping a half cent to $5.544, its lowest amount since March 8.

It has dropped 86.6 cents since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12, including nine-tenths of a cent Sunday. The Orange County average price is 14.3 cents less than one week ago and 67.7 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.199 more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 48th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $4.212. It has dropped 80.4 cents since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 1.2 cents Sunday.

The national average price is 14.3 cents less than one week ago and 63 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.039 more than one year ago.