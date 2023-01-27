California drug bust: $4 million in narcotics seized by border patrol agents in one day

article

It's a major drug bust in California… border patrol agents seized $4 million worth of narcotics in one day.

According to San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents, they seized nearly 300 pounds of narcotics with an estimated street value of $4 million from three vehicle stops.

During the first vehicle stop, which happened at 5 a.m. on Interstate 8 near Crestwood Road, agents found 57 packages of blue fentanyl pills. The total weight on those pills were 250 pounds and they had an estimated street value of $3,412,000.

The second vehicle stop happened a few hours later just north of the Interstate 15 U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Murrieta.

During a search of the vehicle, agents seized 33 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $448,500.

The third seizure took place just a few minutes later at the Murrieta Hot Springs Road off-ramp on Interstate 215. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a 40-caliber handgun, 9.4 pounds of fentanyl, and 4.9 pounds of heroin – totaling an estimated street value of $178,000.

Officials say in both Murrieta events, the vehicles were seized by U.S. Border Patrol and the suspects, narcotics, and handgun were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

In 2022, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized approximately 14,000 pounds of narcotics. So far in 2023, more than 900 pounds of drugs have been seized.