California driver's license now available to add to Google Wallet

The Brief Californians participating in the mobile driver’s license pilot program have a new, convenient alternative for storing digital licenses on smartphones. The mobile driver's license is available for Android users beginning Friday. California residents must still carry their physical cards while driving.



"It’s never been easier to keep a digital driver’s license and identification card in California. The state continues to work to offer convenience for those opting into the mobile driver’s license program, now with the option of using Google Wallet," Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized the commitment to streamline digital services for Californians.

Over half a million participants have already added their mDL to their smartphones since the pilot’s launch in 2023, aiming to simplify identification processes and increase acceptance of digital documents.

"Having an mDL in your smartphone wallet is a huge convenience for Californians," said DMV Director Steve Gordon, noting the ongoing efforts to widen the usage of digital licenses and identification cards.

Joining forces with Google Wallet allows users to present their digital identity at TSA checkpoints in select airports, indicating a step towards integrating digital solutions in everyday activities. "By bringing this capability to Android users in California, we’re excited to provide yet another way for people to move seamlessly throughout their day," Jenny Cheng, vice president and general manager of Google Wallet, reflected on the value of such a digital amenity.

Users interested in accessing this feature must have an Android smartphone running Android 9.0 or later. The safety of the digital ID is a priority, as the stored IDs are encrypted, and personal information like names and addresses are only transmitted with the user’s explicit consent.

Further discussing the security aspect, sharing information from the Google Wallet requires user authentication on the device, giving users control over which data they choose to present. In the event a phone is stolen, the ID in Google Wallet remains secure, and users can remotely delete their ID via myaccount.google.com, as well as contact the DMV to remove the digital ID.

To add an ID to Google Wallet, residents simply need to open the app, tap "Add to Wallet," select "ID Card," choose their state, and then verify their ID/driver’s license through a guided process. Once the state confirms, the ID will become available in the app.

"We are grateful for the over half-million Californians who are participating in the mDL pilot," stated Liana Bailey-Crimmins, California State Chief Information Officer and Department of Technology Director, highlighting the state's dedication to embracing cutting-edge technology for improving citizen experiences with state services.

While the mDL provides an additional convenience, California residents must still carry their physical cards while driving, as the digital alternative does not yet replace the requirement for physical identification in all cases. The ongoing pilot and future expansions as part of the Digital ID Framework secure and facilitate identity verification processes for Californians.