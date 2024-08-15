You'll soon be able to show your California driver's license or state ID with your iPhone

Californians will soon be able to add their driver's license and state IDs to Apple Wallet.

The launch will be a part of the California DMV’s mDL pilot program.

This means you'll be able to use your iPhone or Apple Watch to present your ID in person at select TSA security checkpoints and businesses, as well as in select apps to verify your age or identity.

When presenting a driver’s license and state ID in Apple Wallet, only the information needed for the transaction is presented, and you'll need to review and authorize using Face ID or Touch ID before the information is shared. You won't need to unlock, show, or hand over your device to present your ID.

"We’re excited to be working with the state of California to bring IDs in Apple Wallet to Apple’s home state soon, and provide residents with an easy, secure, and private way to present their California driver’s license and state ID in person and in app using Apple Wallet," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. "Whether using IDs in Apple Wallet to breeze through travel, or to securely verify age or identity at businesses, California driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet make ID presentment seamless — all with the security built into iPhone and Apple Watch."

Right now IDs via Apple Wallet are available in five other states: Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, and most recently, Ohio.

For more information on IDs in Wallet, visit learn.wallet.apple/id.