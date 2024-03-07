California DMV issues REAL ID reminder ahead of deadline

Do you have your REAL ID yet?

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to obtain a REAL ID before the federal enforcement deadline.

According to the latest DMV data, more than 17.1 million Californians have a REAL ID - an increase of 132,749 from the previous month.

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application.

Here's what you need to provide:

Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate) *Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).

Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

Starting May 7, 2025, a REAL ID or other federally approved document will be required to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities.

The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.