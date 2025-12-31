California delays revoking 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses after immigrant truckers sue

The Brief California has postponed the cancellation of 17,000 commercial driver's licenses until March to verify which immigrant drivers legally qualify to keep them. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned the state could lose $160 million in federal funding if it fails to meet a Jan. 5 enforcement deadline. The delay follows a class-action lawsuit from immigrant advocacy groups who argue that truck and bus drivers are being unfairly targeted.



California officials announced Tuesday that they will delay the revocation of 17,000 commercial driver's licenses until March.

What we know:

California originally issued notices to invalidate the licenses following a federal audit that found several compliance issues.

These problems included licenses remaining valid after work authorizations expired and instances where the state failed to prove it had checked a driver's immigration status.

Currently, immigrants make up approximately 20% of the trucking workforce, though the non-domiciled licenses in question represent about 5% of all commercial licenses nationwide.

The backstory:

The federal government’s focus on this issue intensified following a fatal crash in Florida in August involving an unauthorized truck driver.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has already withheld $40 million in funding from California, citing a failure to enforce English proficiency requirements. While the state previously agreed to revoke the licenses to avoid further financial penalties, this new delay pauses that process.

What they're saying:

Duffy expressed strong opposition to the delay on the social platform X, stating, "California does not have an ‘extension’ to keep breaking the law and putting Americans at risk on the roads."

On the other hand, Mumeeth Kaur, the legal director of the Sikh Coalition, called the delay "an important step towards alleviating the immediate threat that these drivers are facing to their lives and livelihoods."

DMV Director Steve Gordon emphasized the importance of the workforce, noting, "commercial drivers are an important part of our economy — our supply chains don’t move, and our communities don’t stay connected without them."

The other side:

The Sikh Coalition and the Asian Law Caucus filed a class-action lawsuit, arguing that immigrant drivers are being unfairly targeted.

However, trucking trade groups have supported the federal crackdown, praising efforts to remove unqualified drivers or those who cannot meet English proficiency standards from the road.

What's next:

California must navigate a Jan. 5 deadline to avoid losing an additional $160 million in federal transportation funding.

State officials are currently working to implement reforms that satisfy the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which has blocked the state from issuing new commercial driver's licenses until requirements are met.