California man gets arrested with daughter in murder case 7 weeks after being released from prison

A dad and his daughter are both behind bars in connection to the alleged killing and robbing of a man over a Rolex watch in Newport Beach.

On September 30, the Newport Beach Police Department responded to a call of a stabbing near 34th Street and Seashore Drive. The man stabbed in Newport Beach, later identified as 46-year-old Robert Tamaccio, was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A little over a week after the attack, police later identified 55-year-old Randolph Aguirre and his 30-year-old daughter Desirre as suspects in Tamaccio's death. According to investigators, the dad-daughter duo took off from the stabbing scene with Tamaccio's shoes and watch.

According to arrest records, Aguirre – the dad – was released from state prison seven weeks before Tamaccio's death. After serving three years and eight months for a different assault case, authorities say the elder Aguirre is a three-striker, meaning future sentencing could carry a minimum of 25 years. Now, with the new arrest, he could face the death penalty.