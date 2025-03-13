Active shooter reports at Claremont McKenna College draw police response

Police are responding to a possible active shooter report at a school in Southern California.

What we know:

The Claremont Police Department responded to a call from Claremont McKenna College around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 after getting reports of a possible active shooter.

The school has since issued a "shelter in place" order amid the ongoing police investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed if the shooting did or did not take place.

As of 5 p.m., it is unknown if anyone is hurt on campus in connection to the reported incident.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.