Active shooter reports at Claremont McKenna College draw police response
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Police are responding to a possible active shooter report at a school in Southern California.
What we know:
The Claremont Police Department responded to a call from Claremont McKenna College around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 after getting reports of a possible active shooter.
The school has since issued a "shelter in place" order amid the ongoing police investigation.
What we don't know:
Officials have not confirmed if the shooting did or did not take place.
As of 5 p.m., it is unknown if anyone is hurt on campus in connection to the reported incident.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Claremont Police Department.