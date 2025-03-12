Gunman rumors draw law enforcement response at a California children's hospital; No one hurt

article

The Brief Reports of a possible gunman drew heavy law enforcement response at a children's hospital in Southern California. The Loma Linda University children's hospital was cleared by deputies, but no evidence of a shooting were found by investigators. No one was hurt at the scene.



Chaos unfolded at a children's hospital in Southern California after reports of an armed person possibly being at the scene.

What we know:

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from the Loma Linda University Children's Hospital along Anderson Street in Loma Linda on Wedesday, March 12.

Deputies cleared out the hospital as part of the investigation, but no one found any evidence that a shooting broke out.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department later announced that no one was hurt in the non-shooting.

Prior to the news of the scene getting safely cleared, the hospital issued the following statement:

"Law enforcement has responded to the Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital Emergency Department. It is an active investigation and all media inquiries can be directed to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department PIO."

What we don't know:

It is unknown who started the possible gunman reports, but deputies believe it was a swatting call.

What is swatting?

Swatting is when someone either starts a hoax or spreads fake rumors that would draw heavy police presence. Swatting is illegal and those who get caught doing it will face criminal charges.