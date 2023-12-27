These California cities pay among highest utility bills in US, study shows

If you feel like your utility bill is getting more expensive every month, you're not the only one.

According to a new report by doxo, people living in California pay among the highest utility bills in the U.S. - and this rings true for two cities in particular.

Los Angeles has the third-highest average utility bills in the U.S. at $455 per month. The only other California city to make the list was San Jose ($439/month), which tied with Pittsburgh to round out the top five.

Milwaukee ranked first ($538) and was followed by New York City ($511).

On the other end of the spectrum, large cities with the cheapest utility bills include Minneapolis, Memphis, Austin, and Atlanta, according to the data.

SUGGESTED:

Statewide, utility bills in California average around $368 a month, which is higher than the national average of $351.

But the report noted California is still well below the most expensive states: Hawaii ($633/month), Maine ($500/month), New Jersey ($467/month), Connecticut ($463/month) and Vermont ($428/month).

If you're looking to relocate to the state with the least expensive utility bills in America, head on over to Mississippi, where the average bill is around $255 per month. South Dakota ($278/month), North Carolina ($282/month), Missouri ($284/month) and Georgia ($286/month) round out the top five.

Energy prices have continued soaring upward over the past year, due to factors including geopolitical tensions and costs to modernize the grid, with electricity rates reaching an all-time high in September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To see the full report, tap or click here.