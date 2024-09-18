These 2 California cities among most rodent-infested in US: report

Oh, rats.

Two California cities are among the top 10 most rodent-infested in the U.S., according to a new report by pest control company Terminix.

According to Terminix, the San Francisco Bay Area was second on the list, followed by Los Angeles. Not too far down on the list was Sacramento ranking at number 12.

New York City took the top prize with the most rodents.

The list was based on how many times the city often required rodent control services.

Rats and mice are attracted to high population densities with easy to access food and mild climates.