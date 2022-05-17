California church shooting: Suspected gunman due in court Tuesday

Prosecutors in Orange County are expected to file charges Tuesday against the suspected gunman in a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, killing one and wounding five others.

The suspect was identified by OC sheriff’s officials as 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas. He faces one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder.

Chou is accused of opening fire during a lunch reception at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon. Officials said a pastor hit Chou on the head with a chair and parishioners hog-tied him with electrical cords.

The victim killed was identified as Dr. John Cheng, 52. Cheng was regarded as a hero and authorities said he charged the gunman, sacrificing himself "so that others could live."

John Cheng, 52, was killed when a gunman opened fire during a lunch reception at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, killing one person and wounding five others. (FOX 11)

Sheriff's officials said that all the parishioners attending were Asian-Americans, ranging in age from 66 and 92 years old.

Investigators revealed Monday that Chou left notes in his vehicle that detailed his hatred for the Taiwanese community. They believe his alleged hatred of Taiwan manifested when he was residing there in previous years, possibly in his youth.

"He was not well received while living there, according to what we believe we've collected so far. And that's manifested into this hatred that's combined with the political environment of his hatred of the Thai, not Taiwan, US people between the China and Taiwan, tensions that are currently occurring that answer your questions. That's part of the ongoing investigation," said Sheriff Don Barnes.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Chou could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

