Lowriders, cruising in California could soon be legal again

California's cruising ban may soon be lifted and you may even start to see lowriders on the streets once again for the first time since the early 90s.

Assembly Bill 436, authored by Assemblyman David Alvarez (D-San Diego), would repeal several sections of California's vehicle code regarding cruising activities and give local authorities the power to adopt their own rules and regulations.

"It is an honor to introduce this bill to acknowledge classic cars and cruising which is an expression of art and a cultural identity for many of us," said Assemblymember Alvarez. "With a partnership between car clubs, local officials and law enforcement, safe cruising events with lowriders and classic cars can provide a fun and festive event for families in our communities."

Additionally, the law banning lowriders - vehicles modified closer to the ground where the lowest part of the rims of the wheels end - would be repealed.

The current law, prohibiting lowriding, has been in place since 1988 when lawmakers introduced and signed a bill that allowed local governments to pass anti-cruising ordinances. It also allows them to stop cars that have tires below a certain size, and stop vehicles that have been lowered under a certain height.

"When you think of cruising, you think of the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles. As a member who was born and raised, and represents the San Fernando Valley, cruising is in our DNA. In the 1980’s, California enabled local governments to pass anti-cruising ordinances," said Assemblywoman Luz Rivas (D – San Fernando Valley). "Last year, I authored ACR 176 to encourage local cities to repeal this ban… other car and auto clubs and councils across our state have engaged in discussions with their local governments to remove these old laws. This year, I am proud to be a joint author to Assemblymember Alvarez’s proposal to repeal the archaic state law that enables locals to ban cruising."

The resolution encourages cities to repeal their bans and recognizes that cruising holds cultural significance for many communities.

"I think the time has come the times have changed," said Assemblyman Alvarez. "I think it’s appropriate now that we make sure that people can freely, and normally go about their lives enjoying these old cars. Without any possibility of being involved in illegal activity as it currently states.

San Jose and Sacramento got rid of their bans last year.