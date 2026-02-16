Man shot dead at taco stand in South LA

The Brief A man was fatally shot early Monday morning while at or near a South Los Angeles taco stand. LAPD officers found the victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds; he died at the scene. No suspect information has been released; the motive is under investigation.



A death investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a man was shot and killed at a taco stand overnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire just after 1 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Figueroa and 77th streets in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood, police said.

There, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police have not provided a description of the shooter or a possible motive for the attack.

It remains unclear if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was a random act of violence.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the LAPD.