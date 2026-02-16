Man shot dead at taco stand in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A death investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a man was shot and killed at a taco stand overnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of gunfire just after 1 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Figueroa and 77th streets in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood, police said.
There, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Police have not provided a description of the shooter or a possible motive for the attack.
It remains unclear if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was a random act of violence.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the LAPD.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department. City News Service contributed.