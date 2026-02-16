Expand / Collapse search

Man shot dead at taco stand in South LA

Published  February 16, 2026 6:52am PST
Crime and Public Safety
Fatal shooting in Vermont Knolls

The Brief

    • A man was fatally shot early Monday morning while at or near a South Los Angeles taco stand.
    • LAPD officers found the victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds; he died at the scene.
    • No suspect information has been released; the motive is under investigation.

LOS ANGELES - A death investigation is underway in South Los Angeles after a man was shot and killed at a taco stand overnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire just after 1 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Figueroa and 77th streets in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood, police said. 

There, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police have not provided a description of the shooter or a possible motive for the attack. 

It remains unclear if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was a random act of violence.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. 

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the LAPD.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department. City News Service contributed.

