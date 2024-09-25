This is California's best taco spot, according to Yelp

National Taco Day is celebrated this year on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

But for the die-hard taco aficionados, every day is a great day for tacos.

In celebration of the holiday, Yelp released its list of "Best Tacos Spots in Every State," and it turns out the restaurant serving up the tastiest tacos in the Golden State is in Riverside.

The top honor went to Birrieria Little Tijuana, which ranked #2 on Yelp's list of Top 100 US Taco Spots last year. It currently holds a 4.8-star rating with over 500 reviews.

The strip-mall staple features tender, slow-cooked beef birria in many forms - tacos, quesadilla, burrito, even ramen. It's also known for its signature consomé broth for dipping.

"By far the best quesabirria tacos I’ve had since eating the ones in Tijuana. The tortillas are crisped to perfection, and the generous portions of birria are so incredibly tasty and juicy. Don’t even get me started on the consomé—I can drink that straight out of the container," one Yelper wrote of the restaurant.

"The birria was the best I have tasted to date! Crisp delicious tacos, packed with meat and cheese, with the correct amount of condiments (chopped onion, cilantro, jalapenos, and HOT sauce. A total celebration in my mouth!" another shared.

"Nice and simple hole in the wall. The quesabirria was yummy. Also packed with lots of shredded beef. The only cheese they have is mozzarella. I wanted cotija on my dorado but was happy they hooked us up with shredded mozzarella. My favorite part of this meal was the consume (the beef stock soup). Dip that quesabirria in the consume! Fantastic flavor. Completely satisfied," another Yelper wrote.

According to Yelp, searches for "tacos" are the highest in California, Arizona, and Texas.

Did your favorite taco restaurant make the list?

You can see all the best taco spots in every state by tapping or clicking here.

