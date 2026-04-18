'Operation Bear Claw: California trio sentenced in $142K bear suit insurance fraud

The Brief Three Los Angeles residents were sentenced for a bizarre insurance fraud scheme, dubbed "Operation Bear Claw," that used a human in a bear suit to damage luxury cars. The group attempted to claim $142,000 by submitting staged videos of the "bear" scratching the interiors of a Rolls-Royce and two Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Detectives recovered the bear costume during a search warrant after a state wildlife biologist confirmed the footage showed a human, not a real animal.



Three California residents have been sentenced for their roles in a "bizarre" insurance fraud scheme that involved using a bear costume to fake interior damage on high-end vehicles.

The investigation, led by the California Department of Insurance, concluded that the group staged attacks to solicit nearly $142,000 from insurance providers.

What we know:

Following a no-contest plea to felony insurance fraud, Alfiya Zuckerman, Ruben Tamrazian, and Vahe Muradkhanyan were sentenced to two years of probation and 180 days in a weekend jail program.

Two of the defendants have been ordered to pay a combined restitution of over $107,000.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ararat Chirkinian, 39, of Glendale / California Department of Insurance

The backstory:

The fraudulent activity focused on a January 2024 incident in Lake Arrowhead where the suspects claimed a bear broke into a 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The California Insurance Department said the three used a person dressed in a bear suit to stage fake attacks inside a Rolls-Royce and two Mercedes in 2024, then submitted fraudulent claims seeking nearly $142,000 in payouts from insurance companies.

To support their claims, the group provided video footage of the alleged animal "attack" to their insurance companies. A California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist reviewed the footage and concluded it was "clearly a human in a bear suit," the insurance department said.

After executing a search warrant, detectives found the bear costume in the suspects’ home, the department said.

This photo shows the bear costume allegedly worn by the suspects with the aim to commit insurance fraud. / California Department of Insurance

What they're saying:

"What may have looked unbelievable turned out to be exactly that — and now those responsible are being held accountable," said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. "Insurance fraud is a serious crime that drives up costs for consumers, and no scheme is too outrageous for us to investigate."

Big picture view:

Bears breaking into homes or trash cans in search of food have become an increasing sight in California – from Lake Tahoe in the Sierra down to Southern California cities like Claremont and Fillmore, where some have been caught on camera raiding refrigerators and taking dips in backyard pools and hot tubs.

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What's next:

While three of the primary suspects have begun their sentences and probation, the legal process continues for the fourth individual involved.

Ararat Chirkinian remains pending trial, with his next court appearance set for September 2026.