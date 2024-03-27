California bars to offer drug testing kits

Starting July 1, around 2,400 bars and nightclubs across California will be mandated to offer drug-testing kits.

AB-1013 requires establishments to offer the kits in the form of strips, stickers, or straws to test for common date rape drugs like rohypnol ("roofies) and ketamine.

There must also be a sign for patrons notifying them they are available for sale or at no cost, depending on the establishment.

Those that fail to comply with the new law could have their license impacted.

The law applies to bars and nightclubs where beer, wine, and distilled spirits are sold for consumption, minors are not allowed on premises, and food is not required.

