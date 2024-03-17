Michelin Guide adds 9 LA restaurants: See the list

Whether you're in the mood for sushi or Italian, French, or a classic burger and fries, California is chock-full of restaurants offering something for everyone.

Nine Los Angeles restaurants were just added to the California Michelin Guide, as well as one restaurant in San Francisco.

The ten restaurants statewidewere added based on Michelin's specific rating system based on stars and covers to rate each restaurant. Michelin inspectors judge each restaurant based on several criteria, including quality of products and mastery of flavors and cooking techniques.

These restaurants could be included in next year's Michelin ceremony as prestigious Bib Gourmands, or starred restaurants.

At last year’s Michelin ceremony, only one Los Angeles restaurant received a new star — Heritage in Long Beach.

Here are the 10 California restaurants that made the list:

Amour, Los Angeles (French Contemporary) Little Fish, Los Angeles (American) Liu's Cafe, Los Angeles (Chinese) Pollo a la Brasa, Los Angeles (Peruvian) Quarter Sheets, Los Angeles (Pizza) sawa, Los Angeles (Japanese) UKA, Los Angeles (Japanese Contemporary) 7 Adams, San Francisco (Californian) Funke, Beverly Hills (Italian) Sushi Sonagi, Gardena (Japanese)

