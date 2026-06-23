California bans Glock-style handguns from commercial sale

The Brief California’s Assembly Bill 1127 bans licensed firearm dealers from selling certain semiautomatic handguns, specifically targeting Glock-style pistols. The legislation reclassifies these handguns as "machinegun-convertible pistols" due to trigger designs that can be quickly altered into fully automatic weapons. The new law strictly impacts commercial sales of fresh store inventory; current ownership and private-party transfers remain completely legal.



Assembly Bill 1127 fundamentally shifts firearm regulations by prohibiting licensed dealers from selling some of the most popular semiautomatic handguns on the market.

By focusing on how certain handguns are built, lawmakers want to stop people from easily turning standard pistols into fully automatic weapons.

What we know:

The legislation specifically introduces a new legal classification: "machinegun-convertible pistols."

Lawmakers drafted this category to address handguns, most notably Glock-style pistols, that feature trigger mechanisms capable of being converted into fully automatic firearms with relatively simple, aftermarket modifications.

For consumers, the immediate impact is restricted to retail environments.

Licensed firearm dealers must cease all sales of new inventory that falls under this classification.

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However, the law does not criminalize current ownership, meaning anyone who already owns a Glock-style pistol is legally permitted to keep it.

Private party transfers—sales or trades between individual citizens rather than commercial retail businesses—remain legal under the text of the bill.

What we don't know:

The draft of the bill does not explicitly clarify how the state will handle existing retail stock that dealers purchased before the law took effect, or whether a grace period will be granted for stores to clear their current shelves.

It is also unclear exactly which specific manufacturers and models beyond Glock will fall under the "machinegun-convertible" trigger mechanism criteria.

What's next:

With the commercial ban on new sales established, firearms manufacturers may face pressure to redesign their standard trigger mechanisms to comply with the state's strict new safety definitions if they wish to remain in the commercial retail market.

Meanwhile, legal challenges from gun rights advocacy groups are widely expected to emerge, questioning the criteria used to classify these standard pistols alongside automatic weapons.