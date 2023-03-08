Atmospheric river timeline: California braces for more rain, flooding threats

The rain isn't done with California just yet.

Another atmospheric river is taking aim at the Golden State, with forecasters warning that this incoming storm could lead to flooding and more snow in mountain communities still struggling to dig out from the last storm.

RELATED: More rain in Southern California forecast: Here's when

According to the National Weather Service, this warmer storm moves into San Luis Obispo County Thursday around noon and will make its way south to Los Angeles County overnight into Friday. The bulk of the rain is expected to hit Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties Thursday night through Saturday.

The heaviest rain is expected during the following times:

Los Angeles County: Friday noon through midnight Saturday

Ventura County : Friday 6 a.m. through midnight Saturday

Santa Barbara County: Friday 6 a.m. through midnight Saturday

San Luis Obispo County: Thursday 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday

"Many hours of steady moderate to heavy rain over #SantaBarbara and #SanLuisObispo Counties will create ample flooding threats to roads, rivers, and streams (FLOOD WATCH in effect). Stay home if you can, and do no cross flooded roads.#cawx #larain," the NWS tweeted.

On-and-off showers will move out of the region by Saturday afternoon/evening, the NWS forecasted.

Here are the anticipated rain totals:

High snow levels are expected for elevations 10,000' and higher, with a potential for significant avalanche danger above 5,000'. Significant snowmelt is forecasted below 5,000', the NWS sauid.

"This [storm] will be much warmer than the previous storms, so rain will likely fall on snow," according to the NWS.

RELATED: 11 dead since San Bernardino Mountains snowstorm, but sheriff claims only 1 is weather-related

Melted snow and rainfall runoff could result in flooding, according to the NWS, and lead to damage to property, structures and roads in mountain communities below 7,000 feet. Above 8,000 feet, 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected.

There are avalanche warnings in place for elevations above 5,000 feet.

Several residents in the San Bernardino Mountains continue to struggle in the aftermath of a series of storms that dumped so much snow that roads became impassable and roofs collapsed.

RELATED: Crestline neighbors band together as frustrated community continues to dig out of snow

At least 100 people have been rescued so far, but officials and residents say more work needs to be done.

On Tuesday the sheriff said the death toll stands at 11, but only one is directly the result of the storms.

More rain is in the forecast for next week, too.

