More rain in Southern California forecast: Here's when

Don't put away your umbrella just yet.

Los Angeles is expected to get more rain as a "weak atmospheric river" is forecasted for the Southern California region later this week.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain likely won't start until Thursday night and will peak on Friday.

"There is still uncertainty in the exact amount and location," the NWS tweeted along with a map with predicted precipitation totals.

Heavy rainfall and a mild airmass will cause rapid snowmelt in areas that have received several feet of snow recently, the NWS added.

In San Bernardino County, authorities continue to clear roads and distribute food, water, and blankets to residents stuck in the blizzard-stricken San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.

San Bernardino County said Sunday that 79% of county-maintained roadways in the area had been made passable, meaning at least one lane open. However, the county and state transportation department are not allowed to plow private property.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The system is the latest in a series of winter storms to batter California — the most recent of which slammed the state with as much as 10 feet of snow last week.

Search crews have rescued several people stranded in mountain communities, and some Southern California residents could remain trapped in their homes for several more days after the snowfall proved too much to handle for most plows.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

