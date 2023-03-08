11 dead since San Bernardino Mountains snowstorm, but sheriff claims only 1 is weather-related

Several residents in the San Bernardino Mountains continue to struggle in the aftermath of a series of storms that dumped so much snow that roads became impassable and roofs collapsed.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus says he knows people are frustrated and addressed what he calls "a lot of circulating misinformation."

At least 100 people have been rescued so far, but officials and residents say more work needs to be done.

In most cases, neighbors have been helping neighbors and private citizens are left with no choice but to rescue themselves.

"In those cases, it's the county area that we're talking about. And thank God for the neighbors helping neighbors. They've been instrumental in helping us get a handle on this. And we may not get to everybody as fast as they'd like to, but we are getting there," Sheriff Dicus told FOX 11.

He said authorities are focused on outlying communities, including Twin Peaks, Crestline, Arrowbear, Running Springs and Lake Arrowhead. He said his department is working with the fire department and U.S. Forest Service for search and rescue crews going door to door. On Tuesday night, the sheriff's department was expected to activate a reverse 911 call system the sheriff says will help tally stranded residents.

RELATED: Crestline neighbors band together as frustrated community continues to dig out of snow

"I'll be able to give you more information soon as those reverse 911 calls go out. And we remind people that if they're truly in dire straits, we can deliver the necessary things they need."

The sheriff has also been criticized for turning away help from other local agencies, including a potential assist from Los Angeles County. But he says it's not what it seems.

"We're not denying anybody. We're trying to coordinate with them so we can actually assign them to areas."

Dicus said he is actively in communication with LA County Sheriff Robert Luna about how those two agencies can best work together. The National Guard is also on the ground working with Cal Fire.

RELATED: 'Operation Snow Angel' helps those needing supplies in San Bernardino mountains

In the meantime, there have been conflicting reports about the death toll. On Tuesday the sheriff said the death toll stands at 11, but only one is directly the result of the storms.

"There are no other deaths as of now that we're aware of. Obviously, as we continue to clear buildings, if we find somebody that's related to that, I will certainly report out that the storm-related death. We just aren't seeing that. I think there's a lot of misinformation," the sheriff stated.