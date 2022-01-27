California rep. pushing for 32-hour, 4-day workweek: Here's what that would look like

A representative in California is pushing to reduce the current standard 40-hour workweek to 32-hours, saying that the pandemic has highlighted the fact that most people spend more time at work and less time with loved ones.

"After a nearly two-year-long pandemic that forced millions of people to explore remote work options, it’s safe to say that we can’t – and shouldn’t – simply go back to normal, because normal wasn’t working. People were spending more time at work, less time with loved ones, their health and well-being was worsening, and all the while, their pay has remained stagnant," said Congressman Mark Takano (D-Riverside), who introduced the legislation. "This is a serious problem. It’s time for progress and I am confident that with the CPC behind this bill, we can take meaningful steps forward and create positive, lasting change in people’s lives."

The legislation would reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours by lowering the maximum hours threshold for overtime compensation for non-exempt employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

"For far too long, workers across this country have been forced to put in longer hours as their wages barely budge. It is past time that we put people and communities over corporations and their profits — finally prioritizing the health, wellbeing, and basic human dignity of the working class rather than their employers’ bottom line. The 32-hour workweek would go a long way toward finally righting that balance," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The legislation is still awaiting a vote.

Some countries have already adopted the four-day week. Trials of a four-day workweek held in Iceland were deemed an "overwhelming success" by researchers. Researchers said the results showed "the transformative positive effects of a shorter working week for both employees and businesses alike."

Productivity and service remained the same or improved across the majority of trial workplaces, the report said. At the same time, the wellbeing of workers "dramatically increased across a range of indicators, from perceived stress and burnout, to health and work-life balance."

