Calabasas shoppers urged to stay vigilant amid recent armed robberies

The Brief Calabasas authorities are warning shoppers to remain vigilant after a series of armed robberies targeting women in shopping center parking lots. Investigators believe multiple robberies at The Commons at Calabasas and a nearby shopping center in Westlake Village may be connected. No arrests have been made as law enforcement increases patrols and urges the public to stay alert, especially after dark.



Calabasas authorities are warning shoppers to be vigilant following a series of armed robberies targeting women in shopping center parking lots, including two incidents at The Commons at Calabasas and another in nearby Westlake Village.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the robberies occurred Wednesday evening at two shopping centers located just miles apart. In both cases, investigators say a suspect dressed in all black approached women in parking lots, pointed a gun at them and demanded their valuables, including luxury purses.

Sheriff’s officials say the incidents appear to be connected. "We are investigating, but we do believe they are related," said Capt. Dustin Carr of the Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station.

Another similar robbery was reported last week at The Commons at Calabasas, also involving a woman held at gunpoint. In that case, authorities said the suspect fled after demanding property from the victim.

The recent crimes have left some shoppers uneasy. "The women hold their purses and the guys put their wallets in their front pockets. You’ve just got to be aware of your surroundings," said Calabasas shopper Aiden Najarian.

Others said the robberies came as a shock. "I am outraged, really, because this is supposed to be a very nice outdoor mall," said shopper Sarah Zarin, adding that she plans to be more cautious going forward.

No arrests have been made. The Sheriff’s Department is urging the public to remain alert, particularly after dark, while mall officials and law enforcement increase security and patrols at local shopping centers.