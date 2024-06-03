Expand / Collapse search

Cal State San Bernardino student reported missing in LA

Published  June 3, 2024 8:33am PDT
Nitheesha Kandula (CSUSB Police Department)

LOS ANGELES - A desperate search continues for 23-year-old Nitheesha Kandula, a California State University San Bernardino student. 

Kandula was last seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 28 and was reported missing to LAPD’s Southwest Division. 

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Information from CSUSB’s Police Department indicates she may be in a 2021 Toyota Corolla with the license plate number #9KXU509. 

Anyone with information on Kandula’s whereabouts is asked to contact LAPD’s Southwest Division at 213-485-2582 or the CSUSB PD at 909-537-7777 for LAPD case #240310882.

